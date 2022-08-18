Cairndhu Golf Club approved as wedding venue

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you fancy a wedding in a scenic location with panoramic views of the Antrim coast, then Cairndhu Golf Club may be an option after the Coast Road venue outside Larne was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the borough council’s direct services committee.

Cairndhu was granted approval for marriage ceremonies and civil partnership registrations as well as Oranmore House at Galgorm Road, Ballymena.

Oranmore House is a 19th century building which was “restored to its original charm” by the McLarnon family.

The local authoriity is responsible for approving venues that are suitable for civil marriages and partnerships. Both were granted approval for a three-year period.

Councillors were advised that both premises have been inspected and there have been no objections from the PSNI or Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.