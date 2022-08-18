Cairndhu Golf Club approved as wedding venue
Two new venues have been approved for marriage ceremonies in Mid and East Antrim.
If you fancy a wedding in a scenic location with panoramic views of the Antrim coast, then Cairndhu Golf Club may be an option after the Coast Road venue outside Larne was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the borough council’s direct services committee.
Cairndhu was granted approval for marriage ceremonies and civil partnership registrations as well as Oranmore House at Galgorm Road, Ballymena.
Oranmore House is a 19th century building which was “restored to its original charm” by the McLarnon family.
The local authoriity is responsible for approving venues that are suitable for civil marriages and partnerships. Both were granted approval for a three-year period.
Councillors were advised that both premises have been inspected and there have been no objections from the PSNI or Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
A proposal to accept the recommendation to approve was made by Coast Road Alliance councillor Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, seconded by committee Vice Chair Bannside Ulster Unionist Councillor William McNeilly.