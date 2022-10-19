Call for local employers to register for upcoming job fair
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is hosting a Job Fair supported by the Department for Communities on Thursday November 24 in Lagan Valley Island Centre from 10am – 3pm.
If you are an employer planning to recruit for vacancies at the time of the event or up to three months afterwards, register your interest in exhibiting at the Job Fair.
The in-person recruitment event offers Lisburn and Castlereagh employers the chance to meet and connect with local people who are currently seeking work.
The aim of the upcoming Job Fair organised by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Labour Marketing Partnership is to help employers in the council area recruit staff and fill job vacancies faster.
To book your place and to find out more information, email [email protected] Employer registration for the event closes on November 3, 2022.
For further information about upcoming events visit Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s website at