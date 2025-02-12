Manufacturing firm Canyon Europe is set to increase its exports to Europe with a £3.1million investment in a new production line at its Mallusk facility.

A subsidiary of Japanese-owned Canyon Corporation, Canyon Europe specialises in the design and manufacture of trigger sprayers and dispensers.

It established in Northern Ireland in 1987 as a strategic base for accessing the European market and since then has grown into a key player in the industry, exporting to over 30 countries.

Announcing the investment during a visit to the company, Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland said: “Canyon Europe’s decision to invest further in Northern Ireland underscores our strength as a hub for advanced manufacturing and export-driven growth.

“Invest NI has supported Canyon Europe for over 30 years and our latest support for new equipment for its production line will help the company increase its productivity by 20 per cent and boost its competitiveness in Europe. This investment will also create 13 new roles including two apprenticeships, supporting career development at a range of levels.”

Hugh Ross, Managing Director of Canyon Europe added: “Since setting up in Northern Ireland, we have built a strong international presence in over 30 countries and now employ over 80 staff. We’re making this significant investment because we see substantial growth potential in our new product, which we believe will be a major driver for our business over the next five years.

“By manufacturing our latest innovation in Mallusk, the Minerva T22, we will also gain a competitive advantage through reduced delivery times and lower shipping costs, enhancing our service to European customers.”

The production line will produce its new trigger sprayer called Minerva T22, which has been designed to meet sustainable packaging regulations by reducing the amount of plastic used in production.

Kieran added: “This project aligns with the priorities within our new Business Strategy, which focuses on driving innovation, increasing productivity, and supporting businesses here to scale and compete globally. We welcome the company’s continued commitment to the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area as a base for its global ambitions, reinforcing Northern Ireland’s position as a key location for international investment.”