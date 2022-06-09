Carrick company to showcase at Aircraft Expo

With the latest trend focussed on the customer’s experience and comfort, it’s not surprising that the three companies have collaborated to imaginatively showcase their innovative products on the Invest Northern Ireland stand at this global exhibition. The stand hosting Rostrevor based seat cover manufacturer, Bradfor Ltd; Newry rapid response, volume precision engineering and composite finishing company, The Exact Group; and Carrick plastic injection moulding company, IPC Mouldings, will feature a figure made from precision engineered parts, chairs with aircraft seat covers a lamp and a table which have been customised by using injection moulded components.

All three companies, which contribute to Northern Ireland’s national and regional prosperity, exporting globally and employing over 250 people between them, are paying homage to the latest trends in cabin products and services within the aerospace sector.

Joanne Liddle, MD, IPC Mouldings said: “We are excited and looking forward to AIX Expo 2022. It is an excellent opportunity for IPC to meet with our customers, collaborative partners and suppliers face to face to discuss all things interiors. We are delighted to once again, join Bradfor Ltd and The Exact Group on the Invest NI stand to showcase our capability, and share how we have played our part in some of the sector’s most recent and innovative seating solutions.”