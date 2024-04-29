Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carrick Greengrocers, which first opened its doors at West Street in the town in summer 2023, aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.

Operating under a cooperative model, the business is owned by 434 people, many of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, the store celebrated a whirlwind first six months after making over £75,000 from more than 7,500 transactions.

Carrick Greengrocers were the winners of three prizes at the Carrick Business Awards. Pictured with their trophies and Mayor, Geradine Mulvenna are (from left) Jane Robb, Adrian Scott and Ian Whyatt. CT17-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

That success was reinforced at this year’s Carrick Business Excellence Awards, which took place on April 25.

The awards, hosted by the Carrick Times, were supported by key partners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors SONI.

During the event, Carrick Greengrocers won the Best New Business Start Up Award, the Business in the Community Award, and the Sustainable Business Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the shop’s Facebook page read: “We’re very grateful for a wee bit of recognition of our work as volunteers and staff at Carrick Greengrocers and what we are trying to do.”

The business added that its focus is to “bring community business to Carrick town centre to show how community-led regeneration can play an important role in building community and our town centre, and [to] sell fresh fruit and veg and support local growers and makers so that more and more of our produce can be locally grown and made.”