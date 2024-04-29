Carrick Greengrocers: trio of accolades for community-owned venture during Carrick Business Excellence Awards
Carrick Greengrocers, which first opened its doors at West Street in the town in summer 2023, aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.
Operating under a cooperative model, the business is owned by 434 people, many of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area.
In February, the store celebrated a whirlwind first six months after making over £75,000 from more than 7,500 transactions.
That success was reinforced at this year’s Carrick Business Excellence Awards, which took place on April 25.
The awards, hosted by the Carrick Times, were supported by key partners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors SONI.
During the event, Carrick Greengrocers won the Best New Business Start Up Award, the Business in the Community Award, and the Sustainable Business Award.
A statement on the shop’s Facebook page read: “We’re very grateful for a wee bit of recognition of our work as volunteers and staff at Carrick Greengrocers and what we are trying to do.”
The business added that its focus is to “bring community business to Carrick town centre to show how community-led regeneration can play an important role in building community and our town centre, and [to] sell fresh fruit and veg and support local growers and makers so that more and more of our produce can be locally grown and made.”
Carrick Greengrocers added: “Thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Carrick Times for the award and congratulations to our fellow awardees!”
