Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has approved planning permission for the redevelopment of a petrol filling station at Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus.

The application was made by Musgrave Retail Partners NI Limited for a retail unit, canopy, improved forecourt, “drive-through” car wash, car parking, access upgrades and landscaping.

The outlet currently operates an established Centra shop. The proposal will involve the demolition of the existing shop, car wash and separate building to the rear of the site.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: “The proposal seeks to redevelop the existing filling station and amalgamate the area of land to the rear of the site which formerly comprised of a car mechanic business.”

Petrol filling station, Woodburn Road, Carrickfergus. Photo: Google Maps

It has been proposed the relocation of the retail unit to the rear of the site will “allow a better movement pattern for customers within the site itself by providing an increased area for parking and the manoeuvring of vehicles safely around the site”.

“The proposed building is marginally larger than the existing retail unit, the additional floorspace comprises a larger area of ancillary accommodation, including a staff room, which the current building doesn’t provide. The proposal comprises an additional 20sqm of additional retail floorspace,” the statement said.

“The proposed retail unit would not impact on the viability and vitality of the established town centre of Carrickfergus,” it stressed.

“The existing double car wash is to be removed from the site and two new jet washes are to be provided adjacent to a proposed laundrette unit.

“The proposed reconfiguration of the application site provides an improved internal arrangement, which provides a total of 23 formal parking spaces and 12 pump/waiting spaces. The application also includes new underground fuel tanks in replacement of the existing fuel tanks.

“The proposed parking arrangement is sufficient in accommodating the proposed development. A new dedicated delivery area for delivery vehicles to load/offload is provided,” the statement said.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporting Service