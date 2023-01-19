A number of residents will come face to face with themselves in Carrickfergus town centre this evening (Thursday).

Following recording sessions last month, which saw over 200 people from the borough’s three main towns take part, the 'Living Windows' project kicks off in High Street, Carrickfergus.

From Thursday, January 19 to Saturday 21, between 5pm and 9pm, familiar faces from the town will emerge from the first floor windows of businesses.

The pilot arts project is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. Funded by the Department of Communities through the Covid-19 Revitalise Recovery Scheme, Mid and East Antrim Council in collaboration with C21 Theatre Company has worked to create this unique community event.

Living Windows runs January 19 - 21 at Carrick High Street (file image).

