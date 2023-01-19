Following recording sessions last month, which saw over 200 people from the borough’s three main towns take part, the 'Living Windows' project kicks off in High Street, Carrickfergus.
From Thursday, January 19 to Saturday 21, between 5pm and 9pm, familiar faces from the town will emerge from the first floor windows of businesses.
The pilot arts project is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. Funded by the Department of Communities through the Covid-19 Revitalise Recovery Scheme, Mid and East Antrim Council in collaboration with C21 Theatre Company has worked to create this unique community event.
Speaking previously about the the roll out of the initiative, Stephen Kelly, C21 artistic director, commented: “A cutting-edge project like this is just what people deserve after what we have been through over the last couple of years.”