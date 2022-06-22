Caterpillar industrial dispute: Union takes pay protest to investors in London

Trade union Unite has told Caterpillar investors that they can’t “wash their hands” of the company’s alleged “mistreatment of workers in Northern Ireland”.

The warning shot came after Unite took the first in a series of protests to Caterpillar’s investors to the capital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite members are now into a third month of strikes at Caterpillar sites in Larne and Springvale, Belfast, having rejected the company’s pay proposals which the union says are “a real terms pay cut of three per cent”. Read more

Unite members form a picket at the company's west Belfast plant in April. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The trade union has also stated that the company wants to introduce compulsory overtime.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Caterpillar insists on a pay cut for its workers while demanding they be at their beck and call for compulsory overtime. Caterpillar’s big City investors cannot wash their hands of how this company is mistreating these workers.

“Our protests will continue until they stand by their fine words with concrete action. And this strike will continue with the full support of Unite until Caterpillar behaves with decency towards its workforce.”