Larne workers to take part in a series of strikes at Caterpillar facility

The union Unite says it has notified management of dates for a campaign of industrial action at the US-owned company’s sites in Northern Ireland.

The first strike will occur for the four-day production period on April 11 and be followed up with a similar stoppage on April 25.

The industrial action will then recommence for the week after the May Day holiday {Tuesday, May 3) and the following week.

Workers are to picket the gates of the Larne plant on Monday (April 11).

The strike ballot occurs after Unite members overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from management. This proposal made insufficient improvements to pay and was tied to a threat of compulsory overtime, the union claimed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Caterpillar must understand that these workers are resolute and have the full support of their union as they prepare to take determined action to win a fair wage deal.”

Regional officer for the workforce, George Brash, called on the company to make a stand-alone pay offer which would address pay concerns.

Mr Brash said: “An offer was made to management which would have dealt with the pay dispute and allowed both parties to enter into a separate process to discuss overtime. That offer was flatly rejected by the employers.”

A spokesperson for the manufacturing giant: said: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement. The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”