Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in collaboration with Young Enterprise Northern Ireland (YENI) facilitated a very successful Enterprise Awareness Day to St Mary’s High School in Limavady recently.

The Mayor, who joined with year 13 students from both St Mary’s High School and Limavady High school, spent the afternoon learning about Entrepreneurship opportunities. Students in attendance had the opportunity to develop their own business ideas.

Cllr Steven Callaghan said: “I was thrilled to attend this event which was facilitated by Young Enterprise NI. It was very interesting to see how students participated and thought of new and unique business ideas.

“This event gave them a chance to develop their teamwork and problem-solving skills through a number of fun, hands-on activities and challenges. I truly believe that practical events such as these are of paramount importance in a student’s education.”

Anyone with a business idea or business-related query can contact the Council’s business support team at https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work

1 . Education Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan alongside Sharon Barrett, NW Area Manager with the winning Year 13 teams from St Mary’s High School and Limavady High School Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

2 . Education Year 13 Students from St Mary’s High School and Limavady High School taking part in Enterprise Awareness Day Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

3 . Education Year 13 Students from St Mary’s High School and Limavady High School taking part in Enterprise Awareness Day Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council