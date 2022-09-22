Causeway Coast showcased in USA programme

Two episodes filmed here will air early next year to millions of people across the United States during prime time on PBS (Public Broadcasting Service).

Tourism Ireland invited Samantha Brown to film at a number of locations around Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland for two 30-minute episodes of the latest series of Places to Love. Samantha Brown’s Places to Love showcases lesser-known spots and haunts in different destinations. Filming was supported by Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

Samantha and her film crew have been capturing lots of great footage at places like Glenarm Castle, the Giant’s Causeway and Mussenden Temple, as well as at Titanic Belfast and Queen’s University Belfast. They have also been filming at King John’s Castle, Foynes Flying Boat & Maritime Museum, The Burren Perfumery and The Burren Smokehouse.

National Trust tour guide Johnnie Little; TV host Samantha Brown; and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming at the Giant's Causeway for the PBS travel show Samantha Brown's Places to Love

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite Samantha Brown to come and film two episodes of ‘Places to Love’ on the island of Ireland. The episodes will be seen by millions of people across the United States, shining a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do here and encouraging American holidaymakers to put Northern Ireland on their vacation ‘wish-list’ for 2023.”