Celebrations as Lisburn's Chat and Chill cafe is crowned Best Independent Coffee Shop

Friends Josh Belshaw and Josh Wells are celebrating after their cafe Chat and Chill, which is based on Antrim Street in Lisburn, was crowned Best Independent Coffee Shop at the recent High Street Heroes NI Awards.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
The pair, who have been friends since the age of just three, were thrilled to win the award, which was voted for by the public.

The cafe, which has been open for just over a year, has become a popular hang out in the city centre.

"The most important thing the cafe aims to do is make every single customer feel welcome and respected so we aim to have ‘personality in every cup’,” explained Josh Belshaw.

Josh Belshaw and Josh Wells celebrate their Lisburn cafe Chat and Chill being crowned Best Independent Coffee Shop at the recent High Street Heroes Awards. Pic credit: Josh Belshaw and Josh WellsJosh Belshaw and Josh Wells celebrate their Lisburn cafe Chat and Chill being crowned Best Independent Coffee Shop at the recent High Street Heroes Awards. Pic credit: Josh Belshaw and Josh Wells
"However it’s not just a cafe, we hold mental health nights, weight loss nights, bring your own nights to help local people be able afford nights out, and also allow our locals to pay if and when they can, if they are having a hard month they know they can still count on us to make things a bit easier.

"We have some of the best volunteers helping to keep the place afloat when times were hard, including my best friend, girlfriend, and younger sister.

"Winning ‘Best Independent Coffee Shop’ was a moment we will never forget.

"The fact that it was a public vote just goes to show how many amazing locals we have that took their time to go out of their way to vote.”

Councillor John Laverty, Chair of the Regeneration and Growth Committee at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council congratulated the team, saying: "Chat & Chill’s win reflects their dedication to quality and service.”

