Centra stores in the running for top titles at UK Awards

Widely regarded as ‘The Oscars’ of the grocery sector, the Retail Industry Awards reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups.

In addition, both the SuperValu and Centra brands have been shortlisted in the Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year category, while Musgrave NI which owns the brands, is a finalist in the Forecourt Retailer of the Year multiples category.

Paddy Murney, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, said: “My congratulations go to the teams at Lusty’s Centra Larne and Centra Mallusk for becoming finalists at these prestigious UK awards. Both stores provide a much-valued service for their customers and the teams work extremely hard to serve the local communities with the best in modern convenience retailing. The shortlistings demonstrate their hard work and commitment.

Local Centra stores recognised with two shortlistings at prestigious Retail Industry Awards