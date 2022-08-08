Madison holding Gala Ball Hospice fundraiser in memory of Noah

The Gala Ball will take place in Titanic Belfast on October 29 in memory of her friend Noah Coates who would have turned 16 on 31st of that month.

It will be hosted by radio broadcaster and tv presenter, Cate Conway. Tickets will include a drinks reception, four course meal, wine with dinner and entertainment by The Collective.

The tickets, which have been designed by local man Ian Mckenzie of Ian McKenzie Creative, can be purchased by contacting through her Twitter @madison_w47 facebook instagram nichyouthambassador or via her mum’s facebook, Angela Cragg Wright, and there is a just giving page on the social media pages.

People can get involved by donating to the event’s ballot and auction and businesses who are willing to offer their services or sponsorship can also get involved. Madison has been delighted so far to have secured the support of 20 businesses.

Individuals can purchase tickets at a cost of £75 each, a table of 10 will start at £1000, going up if they want to take a sponsorship package.