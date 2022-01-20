Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas appeal a success

The toys were collected at a number of business locations across Lisburn and were distributed before Christmas by Barnardos’ Lisburn Family Project.
In conjunction with the toy appeal, the Chamber also set up a justGiving page for donations to the Lisburn Food Bank to help many needy families and individuals in the run up to Christmas. This was a major success with £2700 donated to the worthy cause.
Chamber President, Katrina Collins thanked everyone who contributed to the Christmas Appeal. “The Chamber has worked hard each Christmas to help those less well-off in our community and Barnardos appreciate the difference it makes to many families,” she said. “The Food Bank does a huge amount of fantastic work and in these difficult times, we were delighted to help raise some much-needed funds.”