Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas appeal a success

The Mayor Stephen Martin and Alderman Amanda Grehan joined Chamber President, Katrina Collins at McClelland Salter Estate Agents to hand over toys to Roberta Marshall from Barnardos

The toys were collected at a number of business locations across Lisburn and were distributed before Christmas by Barnardos’ Lisburn Family Project.

In conjunction with the toy appeal, the Chamber also set up a justGiving page for donations to the Lisburn Food Bank to help many needy families and individuals in the run up to Christmas. This was a major success with £2700 donated to the worthy cause.

Chamber President, Katrina Collins thanked everyone who contributed to the Christmas Appeal. “The Chamber has worked hard each Christmas to help those less well-off in our community and Barnardos appreciate the difference it makes to many families,” she said. “The Food Bank does a huge amount of fantastic work and in these difficult times, we were delighted to help raise some much-needed funds.”

Stephen Houston and the staff at GMcG Accountants were one of the toy collection points for Barnardos

President, Katrina Collins presents Lynsey Agnew from Lisburn Food Bank with a cheque for £2700 from the recent Chamber Christmas Appeal