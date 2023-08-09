Connor Martin from Fareshare collects food product donations from Musgrave NI’s Director of Marketing, Desi Derby. Credit MCE Comms

SuperValu and Centra customers have already been supporting a trial in selected stores, including Supervalu Portstewart, and have so far donated over 800kg of food, helping 40 charities provide the equivalent of 1,623 meals, while Musgrave donated a further 1,495 kg of food equating to an additional 3,475 meals.

The partnership is now being extended to more stores across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desi Derby, Director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra at Musgrave NI said: “We are acutely aware of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and families across Northern Ireland so to be able to work with FareShare and provide these collection points for food donation is something which we’re very proud of. We would like to thank our shoppers for their support and encourage customers to pick up an extra item when they’re shopping and donate it to this very worthwhile cause.”

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and tackling food waste. FareShare works with the food industry to get good-to-eat food surplus food, which might otherwise go to waste, and redistribute it to a nationwide network of frontline charities and community groups. These charities help tackle the root causes of poverty, and provide wraparound services including shelters for the homeless, lunch clubs for elderly people suffering with isolation, and support with issues including debt, employment and mental health.

In Northern Ireland, FareShare is operated by Homeless Connect (the working name of Council for the Homeless (Northern Ireland). It is the largest charitable food redistribution project in NI fighting hunger and tackling food waste. In 2022, FareShare Northern Ireland distributed the equivalent of 1,616,295 meals.