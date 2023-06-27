Chinese trade delegation makes a successful visit to Lisburn and Castlereagh

A Chinese trade delegation has visited Lisburn and Castlereagh as part of the council’s ongoing trade and investment programme to develop international trade links.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been building business connections with China since its successful civic delegation visit to Foshan City in China’s Guangdong Province in 2019.

Senior Chinese government officials including the Mayor of Foshan joined council officers on two exploratory visits to local companies, Hinch Distillery and Decora Blinds.

An evening reception was hosted by the Council at Hillsborough Castle and attended by the Chinese delegation, representatives from Invest NI, a number of local businesses and Madam Meifang Zhang, the Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Belfast.

Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Belfast, Madam Meifang Zhang; Mayor of Foshan City Government, Mr Bai Tao; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC), Councillor Andrew Gowan and Chief Executive of LCCC, Mr David Burns. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The visit was deemed a success by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and a further step in developing a relationship between the Council and Foshan.

LCCC is currently recruiting a number of local companies for a virtual trade programme which will take place this summer.