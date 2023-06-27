Chinese trade delegation makes a successful visit to Lisburn and Castlereagh

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been building business connections with China since its successful civic delegation visit to Foshan City in China’s Guangdong Province in 2019.
Senior Chinese government officials including the Mayor of Foshan joined council officers on two exploratory visits to local companies, Hinch Distillery and Decora Blinds.
An evening reception was hosted by the Council at Hillsborough Castle and attended by the Chinese delegation, representatives from Invest NI, a number of local businesses and Madam Meifang Zhang, the Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Belfast.
The visit was deemed a success by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and a further step in developing a relationship between the Council and Foshan.
LCCC is currently recruiting a number of local companies for a virtual trade programme which will take place this summer.