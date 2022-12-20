Ballyclare homebuilder Hagan Homes is celebrating six prestigious industry wins at three different awards events in the run-up to Christmas.

The business, which has built more than 4,000 homes across Northern Ireland over the past 35 years, took three gongs at the inaugural Property Pal Awards event held in Titanic Exhibition Centre.

It then went on to top the marketing campaign category at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards as well as being Highly Commended in the Residential Property of the Year category.

Its sixth win came at the AIB Business Eye Awards where its philanthropy was awarded when it took the Community (CSR) category.

James Hagan (centre) with the accolade for Best Property Marketing Campaign at the inaugural Property Pal Awards.

Between 2021 and 2022 the company donated over £1.2m to charity. Among its recipients is the Northern Ireland Hospice for which it has funded the £33,000 salary of a nurse in the Ballyclare area for eight years.

The company is also funding a support worker for Belfast Central Mission for three years, to the value of almost £90,000. This will ensure vulnerable young people here can transition into independent living.

Sports clubs, schools, food banks, athletes, hostels and cross-community organisations have also benefited from the company’s CSR activity over the year awarded.

James Hagan, Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, said: “Our team has worked hard to ensure we not only give people great homes but we nurture the communities where we build.