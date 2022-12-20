The business, which has built more than 4,000 homes across Northern Ireland over the past 35 years, took three gongs at the inaugural Property Pal Awards event held in Titanic Exhibition Centre.
It then went on to top the marketing campaign category at the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards as well as being Highly Commended in the Residential Property of the Year category.
Advertisement
Its sixth win came at the AIB Business Eye Awards where its philanthropy was awarded when it took the Community (CSR) category.
Advertisement
Between 2021 and 2022 the company donated over £1.2m to charity. Among its recipients is the Northern Ireland Hospice for which it has funded the £33,000 salary of a nurse in the Ballyclare area for eight years.
The company is also funding a support worker for Belfast Central Mission for three years, to the value of almost £90,000. This will ensure vulnerable young people here can transition into independent living.
Advertisement
Sports clubs, schools, food banks, athletes, hostels and cross-community organisations have also benefited from the company’s CSR activity over the year awarded.
James Hagan, Chair and Founder of Hagan Homes, said: “Our team has worked hard to ensure we not only give people great homes but we nurture the communities where we build.
“The awards are recognition of our hard-working team who build our homes, and put effort into our corporate social responsibility work and marketing campaigns and it is also recognition of the creativity of our team and the company’s agility to move with trends and embrace the digital era.”