Co Antrim company in £45m transformation of one of the world's most iconic hotels

Toomebridge construction and refurbishment firm Edgewater Contracts has completed the first phase of a £45 million transformation of guestrooms and suites at The Savoy Hotel, London, one of the world’s most iconic hotels.

The project, which began in August 2024, has been delivered ahead of schedule, reinforcing Edgewater’s reputation as one of the UK and Ireland’s most sought-after hospitality contractors. It also positions the Mid Ulster firm on track to achieve a turnover of over £110 million in 2025, up from £90 million last year.

The contract is the latest in a string of high-profile projects completed by the company across the UK and Ireland, including The London Hilton on Park Lane; Nobu Hotel London; Chewton Glen, Hampshire; The Caledonian, Edinburgh; The Mayfair Townhouse, London; Clayton Ballsbridge, Dublin; and Marine & Lawn’s Slieve Donard Resort and Adelphi Portrush.

Completion of the project brings the number of hotel rooms in the UK to have been refurbished by Edgewater to more than 25,000.

Pictured is the view from the new signature balcony river suite created by Edgewater as part of the project. Credit: Will Pryce

Work on The Savoy project, delivered while the site remained fully operational, saw Edgewater transform the guestrooms and suites in the iconic Grade II-listed hotel and create a new signature balcony river suite. Specialist work included the restoration of original fireplaces, intricate cornicing, and the preservation of 50 of the hotel’s chandeliers. The project’s bespoke furnishings and contemporary finishes were crafted in Edgewater’s own 40,000 sq ft state-of-the-art HQ and manufacturing facility in Toomebridge, which was purpose-built in 2020.

A further eight NI-based companies are also involved in The Savoy project, with its supply chain helping to support over 100 jobs in Northern Ireland across joinery, metalwork, upholstery, stone and marble, as well as specialist flooring, mechanical and electrical works.

A second phase of works is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and will run through to December 2026, completing the hotel’s ambitious redesign programme.

Pictured is the interior of a new signature balcony river suite created by Edgewater as part of the project. Credit: Will Pryce

Speaking about The Savoy Hotel project, Seamus Murray, Managing Director, Edgewater, said: “Edgewater’s end-to-end delivery of this project for The Savoy serves to highlight the demand for our expertise at the very top end of the UK hospitality sector. Delivering the first phase of this ambitious refurbishment ahead of schedule is down to the skills, unrivalled experience, and dedication of our leadership, project, and workshop teams at Edgewater, as well as our committed subcontractors and specialist supply chain partners.

“In working to preserve the history of this iconic Grade II listed building, while simultaneously introducing world-class modern finishes, much of which was produced in our own manufacturing facility, we have showcased Edgewater’s ability to combine craftsmanship, innovation, and efficiency on a global stage. Once again, we have successfully balanced heritage preservation with the delivery of a world-class contemporary guest experience. We look forward to building on this alongside the team at The Savoy as we commence phase two of this project in one of the world’s most beloved hotels.”

Speaking on behalf of The Savoy, Franck X. Arnold, Regional Vice President & Managing Director, said: “We knew from the outset that delivering a transformative project of this scale, within a legendary heritage Grade II listed building, would demand the highest standards of planning and execution to ensure minimal disruption to our treasured guests. Edgewater not only delivered on that promise but completed the works ahead of schedule.”