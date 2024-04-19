Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The update on the much-anticipated retail project comes as demolition of the existing building is nearing completion.

Cleary Contracting Limited has been awarded the construction contract for what will become Northern Ireland’s second largest Primark store, occupying approximately 26,100 square feet of space.

Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, owner of the centre, says it is delighted to partner with this well-established local contractor.

An artist's impression of the fashion retailer's new store at Fairhill. Image: submitted

Ryan Walker, director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, said: “As local owners we are proud to award this construction contract to a local family business. This significant contract will help support jobs in our local community and reflects our desire to invest in Ballymena and surrounding areas.

"It will be exciting to see the new store come out of the ground and we very much look forward to working with Cleary Contracting to deliver this landmark development.”

Jonathan Cleary, of Cleary Contracting Limited, said: ‘‘As a local construction company we are excited to deliver this new landmark Primark Store for Fairhill Shopping Centre and it’s great to see the continued commitment of the redevelopment of the centre taking place.

Pictured left to right: Jonathan Cleary, Cleary Contracting; Valerie McLernon, manager, Fairhill Centre; Ryan Walker, Magmel Ballymena Limited and Tanya McKeown, TDK. Photo: submitted

"The project will provide employment for approximately 30 people during construction.”

With Fairhill on track to welcome Primark in 2025, it marks another milestone in the £7million redevelopment of the shopping centre.