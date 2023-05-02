Details of the investment were announced today (Tuesday) by Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, Fairhill’s owners.

Primark will double the size of its presence in Ballymena and occupy approximately 26,100 square feet of retail space in its new store. The new store store has a target handover date of 2025 and the construction will create approximately 80-100 jobs.

Ryan Walker, director of Magmel (Ballymena) Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to announce the news that Primark will be joining the tenant line up at Fairhill. Since buying the Centre in 2021 we have been working hard to rejuvenate and revitalise the centre back to its former glory and this announcement will allow us to deliver on that vision.

An artist's impression of the fashion retailer's new store at Fairhill.

"Fairhill Shopping Centre already boasts an impressive selection of retailers, and the addition of Primark will further enhance the shopping experience for all our customers. .

"With footfall growing year on year since 2021 - the next few years will no doubt be an exciting time for Fairhill and the Ballymena town centre.”

The addition of Primark is expected to further strengthen the already strong fashion offering with brands including Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, Superdry, JD Sports, River Island and New Look all represented at the shopping centre.

Mark Thallon, of TDK Commercial Property Consultants, letting agents at Fairhill Shopping Centre, said: “The announcement of Primark committing to open a 38,000sq ft unit at Fairhill is the culmination of 18 months work following the acquisition of the scheme by Magmel.

"We have listened to both the current occupiers’ and customers’ suggestions on how best to further strengthen the centre and believe the addition of Primark will confirm Fairhill’s position as one of the premier shopping centres in Northern Ireland and we look forward to announcing further additions to Fairhill in the near future.”

Primark will offer the latest trends and everyday essentials across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and homeware.

Jacqui Byers, Primark area manager for Northern Ireland, commented: “We are pleased to confirm our relocation to Fairhill Shopping Centre, the new store will be double the size of our existing offering once completed, so we are looking forward to bringing an even bigger and better Primark shopping experience to our customers in Ballymena in the next few years.”