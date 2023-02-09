A new £8.5m Home Bargains store was given the go-ahead for Ballymena at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The development proposal will see the creation of between 70 to 80 construction jobs and 80 to 100 retail posts.

Senior planning officer Kyle Patterson told the committee that construction would take place on a 1.4 hectare vacant site at Queen Street, Harryville.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said an independent consultant had carried out a review of the applicant’s retail statement which did not identify any suitable alternative sites within the town centre for the proposed development

The proposal is for a vacant site at Queen Street, Ballymena.

Mr Patterson reported: “The impact on the town centre in terms of vitality and viability is considered to be limited and therefore acceptable.”

He added the investment represents redevelopment of a “long-standing derelict and contaminated site”. He noted no objections had been received from individuals or town centre retailers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eamonn Loughrey, the applicant’s agent, said that the proposal by Home Bargains is “a major investment for Ballymena” and its retail offer allows it to “compete strongly” with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Marks and Spencer. “There is a retail need for additional convenience and comparison shopping in Ballymena. The proposal will assist in meeting that need. ”

Positive Feedback

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Councillor Keith Turner noted “very positive feedback on social media” when the new store was first mooted. He proposed the committee accepted the proposal.

Ballymena DUP Alderman Audrey Wales MBE asked the officer to confirm there is no alternative town centre site for the proposed development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Patterson replied: “There does not appear to be a site that fits. We must base our decisions and recommendation on whether or not the proposal fits not a potential amendment of the scheme.”

He commented that this proposal includes a garden centre. “It would not be considered reasonable to ask for that proposal to be removed to fit into any potential site.”

Ald Wales added: “As an independent retailer, you know the effect that these out of town retail sites do have on your business and we do in this council very much promote town centre first.

“However, when you look at the benefits, it does bring in jobs and investment into the town, I suppose that does have to be welcomed. But I just feel for all those independents and the folks in our town centre that this is going to take business away from them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officer’s Recommendation

The proposal to approve was seconded by Knockagh Alliance Ald Noel Williams.

Mr Patterson noted: “The preferable sites are in the town centre. If there is not an appropriate one, then the next is on the edge of the town centre if it is not going to have a significant adverse impact on the town centre.”

Larne Lough DUP Ald Paul Reid asked about conditions to be imposed by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads. He was advised a right-hand turning lane would need to be provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application was approved following a vote with 10 councillors in favour and an abstention by Ald Wales.

Last month, the Planning Committee approved a £10m Home Bargains store and garden centre for Carrickfergus.