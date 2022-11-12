The motion was brought by Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong and seconded by party colleague Bannside Cllr Timothy Gaston to Monday evening’s meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Armstrong proposed The Braid/town hall complex is renamed “The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre” and to invite His Majesty King Charles III to perform its rededication in his coronation year.

He said that it is “fitting and proper after an exemplary 70-year reign” that the council “takes steps to ensure an enduring legacy to Her late Majesty” and that generations to come are reminded of a monarch whose “longevity, commitment to her people, steadying influence and leadership were and should remain a beacon of integrity, dignity and decorum to all not just in Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom but across the world”.

The Braid, Ballymena.

“As Queen Elizabeth was a focal point in civic life globally, the building in which we sit this evening has very much been at the heart of civic life locally.

“This site has a long history. Indeed the clock turret of the original market house is considered one of the famous Seven Towers with which Ballymena is synonymous. It has long-standing royal connections too.

“What a fine opportunity also it would be to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II while also celebrating the new reign of King Charles III as we look back with fondness and gratitude but also forward with excitement and hope.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre will continue to occupy the very heart of Ballymena town centre as it has for so many years but will now also stand testament to our late Majesty who occupied the hearts of so many of our citizens throughout her reign.”

Seconding the motion, Cllr Gaston said “it will leave a legacy to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by renaming the Mid and East Antrim headquarters, the Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre”.

“The outpouring of great sadness when Her Majesty sadly passed was tantamount to the legacy and testimony she has left behind. This sadness was evident by the thousands of flowers and cards laid by citizens throughout Mid and East Antrim and throughout the Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty’s legacy is one that teaches us all how we should conduct ourselves in public office as she demonstrated to the highest of standards to which she diligently and effectively carried out each of her duties throughout her glorious 70-year reign.

“We can take many learnings from the life of our late Majesty. I believe the renaming of The Braid would be a fitting tribute to her legacy and presents us all with an opportunity for this council to look forward and provide that beacon of hope for our citizens as Her Majesty has provided for us.”

Cllr Gaston went on to say that in preparation for the rededication of the Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre, a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III will be unveiled in the council chamber.

Sinn Fein Councillors James McKeown, a Coast Road representative and Ian Friary, Bannside, voted against the motion.