Queen Elizabeth II: public screenings of state funeral in Mid and East Antrim

It took place last night (Monday) and was “live streamed” on the council’s website for public viewing.

A church service of thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymena, on Thursday September 15, from 6pm to 7pm.

Services will also take place in Larne and Carrickfergus, with further details to be announced shortly.

Floral tributes at Larne War Memorial

Members of the public are welcome to attend Thursday’s service in Ballymena but, council stated, capacity will be limited.

The council has also announced that it will be hosting public screenings of the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday 19 September.

The funeral service will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

Large screens will be erected in the People’s Park (Ballymena), Shaftesbury Park (Carrickfergus) and Larne Market Yard.

The council says that this will “provide an opportunity for residents to come together to reflect and pay tribute to Her Majesty’s life of service”.

A period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral which has been designated a bank holiday.

SCHOOL ANNOUNCEMENTS

Larne High School has announced on social media that it will be closed on Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Moyle Primary School and Nursery Unit has also said that it will be closed on Monday September 19 “to pay our respects to Her Majesty”.

“The government have made it a public bank holiday. School will resume on Tuesday.”

Larne Community Care Centre at Linn Road said: “We were saddened by the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.

“All our services will be closed on Monday the 19th September as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral.”