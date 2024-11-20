Average house price in Northern Ireland now £190,553

By Russell Keers
Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:38 GMT
The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £190,553, according to new figures just published.

The House Price Index report released on November 20 by Land and Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, includes trends in the country’s 11 council areas.

It shows that for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, prices range from £169,407 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £222,496 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Results for the most recent quarter (July - September 2024), which are provisional, show that:

New build home. (Stock image).New build home. (Stock image).
New build home. (Stock image).

Between Q2 (April - June) 2024 and Q3 (July - September) 2024 the house price index increased by 2.8 per cent;

Between Q3 2023 and Q3 2024 the house price index increased by 6.2 per cent;

A total of 5,973 residential properties were sold across the province during Q3 2024. (This number will be revised upwards in the next publication due to late returns and the entry of new properties into the NI Valuation List);

The House Price Index is now 71.8% higher than Q1 2015.

The Index value for Q3 2024 for NI is 171.8 and ranges from 160.9 in Ards and North Down to 196.7 in Causeway Coast and Glens.

House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area Q3 2024:

  • Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 171.1, Quarterly Change: 3.0%, Annual Change: 6.1%, Standardised Price: £196,678

  • Ards and North Down

Index: 160.9, Quarterly Change: 2.1%, Annual Change: 8.6%, Standardised Price: £215,948

  • Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 171.9, Quarterly Change: 1.8%, Annual Change: 4.4%, Standardised Price: £169,407

  • Belfast

Index: 167.8, Quarterly Change: 5.5%, Annual Change: 6.8%, Standardised Price: £177,366

  • Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 196.7, Quarterly Change: 1.9%, Annual Change: 8.4%, Standardised Price: £212,379

  • Derry City and Strabane

Index: 179.4, Quarterly Change: 4.1%, Annual Change: 4.1%, Standardised Price: £169,866

  • Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 181.7, Quarterly Change: 1.2%, Annual Change: 7.8%, Standardised Price: £174,113

  • Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 165.7, Quarterly Change: 3.3%, Annual Change: 6.8%, Standardised Price: £222,496

  • Mid and East Antrim

Index: 168.1, Quarterly Change: 1.9%, Annual Change: 5.4%, Standardised Price: £174,048

  • Mid Ulster

Index: 161.4, Quarterly Change: 1.4%, Annual Change: 4.0%, Standardised Price: £180,517

  • Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 178.9, Quarterly Change: -0.3%, Annual Change: 4.2%, Standardised Price: £201,305

A graphical representation of the residential property price index for each council can be viewed in the Detailed Statistics here

