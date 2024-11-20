Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £190,553, according to new figures just published.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The House Price Index report released on November 20 by Land and Property Services, assisted by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, includes trends in the country’s 11 council areas.

It shows that for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, prices range from £169,407 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £222,496 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results for the most recent quarter (July - September 2024), which are provisional, show that:

New build home. (Stock image).

Between Q2 (April - June) 2024 and Q3 (July - September) 2024 the house price index increased by 2.8 per cent;

Between Q3 2023 and Q3 2024 the house price index increased by 6.2 per cent;

A total of 5,973 residential properties were sold across the province during Q3 2024. (This number will be revised upwards in the next publication due to late returns and the entry of new properties into the NI Valuation List);

The House Price Index is now 71.8% higher than Q1 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Index value for Q3 2024 for NI is 171.8 and ranges from 160.9 in Ards and North Down to 196.7 in Causeway Coast and Glens.

House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area Q3 2024:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 171.1, Quarterly Change: 3.0%, Annual Change: 6.1%, Standardised Price: £196,678

Ards and North Down

Index: 160.9, Quarterly Change: 2.1%, Annual Change: 8.6%, Standardised Price: £215,948

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 171.9, Quarterly Change: 1.8%, Annual Change: 4.4%, Standardised Price: £169,407

Belfast

Index: 167.8, Quarterly Change: 5.5%, Annual Change: 6.8%, Standardised Price: £177,366

Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 196.7, Quarterly Change: 1.9%, Annual Change: 8.4%, Standardised Price: £212,379

Derry City and Strabane

Index: 179.4, Quarterly Change: 4.1%, Annual Change: 4.1%, Standardised Price: £169,866

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 181.7, Quarterly Change: 1.2%, Annual Change: 7.8%, Standardised Price: £174,113

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 165.7, Quarterly Change: 3.3%, Annual Change: 6.8%, Standardised Price: £222,496

Mid and East Antrim

Index: 168.1, Quarterly Change: 1.9%, Annual Change: 5.4%, Standardised Price: £174,048

Mid Ulster

Index: 161.4, Quarterly Change: 1.4%, Annual Change: 4.0%, Standardised Price: £180,517

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 178.9, Quarterly Change: -0.3%, Annual Change: 4.2%, Standardised Price: £201,305

A graphical representation of the residential property price index for each council can be viewed in the Detailed Statistics here