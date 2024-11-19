Conor Bradley: Northern Ireland and Liverpool star visits children at Belfast hospital

By Russell Keers
Published 19th Nov 2024, 22:10 GMT
Hours after helping Northern Ireland secure promotion to League B in the UEFA Nations League, Conor Bradley was engaging with young fans at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The defender, who scored Northern Ireland’s second goal away to Luxembourg in Monday night’s (November 18) 2-2 draw, spent time with young patients at the Grosvenor Road facility on November 19.

Northern Ireland secured the point they needed to top Group C3, with the Co Tyrone man being named as Player of the Match following the game in the Stade de Luxembourg.

Russell’s son Jude is currently receiving treatment on the Paul Ward.

Liverpool and Northern Ireland player Conor Bradley with Gerard and Aurora O'Reilly at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on November 19. (Pic: Contributed).Liverpool and Northern Ireland player Conor Bradley with Gerard and Aurora O'Reilly at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on November 19. (Pic: Contributed).
Liverpool and Northern Ireland player Conor Bradley with Gerard and Aurora O'Reilly at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on November 19. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to this newspaper, the Belfast resident said: “It’s been a tough few days for us with our baby son being in hospital, but it was great to see Conor on the ward this afternoon (Tuesday) and taking the time to come round and see all the young patients.

"He’s had an amazing campaign for Northern Ireland and for him to come to the hospital, so soon after helping Michael O’Neill’s side gain promotion to League B, it just shows his character.”

The Castlederg native has made six Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool fan Gerard O’Reilly met the star with his daughter Aurora.

Gerard explained: “I’ve been a Liverpool supporter all my life and Conor has been an exciting player to watch since he made his debut under Klopp. He took the time to get a photo with me and Aurora. Hopefully he has another successful season at Anfield.”

