A settlement has been reached in pay negotiations between Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Joint Trade Unions after a workplace ballot.

The Joint Trade Unions’ offer was approved following a discussion behind closed doors on pay negotiations at the council’s monthly meeting last week.

The payment of the first increment for the 2022/23 financial year has been implemented in last month’s payroll including all the back pay arising.

The agreed second payroll increment for 2023/24, estimated at £472K, will be covered from the Borough Recovery Reserve, councillors have been told.

Pay settlement reached

A statement issued after the meeting said: “The Joint Trade Unions have agreed to the recent pay offer and will continue to work in partnership with the council moving forward. ”

The council has said previously that it “recognises the challenges we are all facing with the cost of living crisis” .

A pay dispute has taken place at nine of the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland over the 2021-2022 NJC pay award.

Last April, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved the Real Living Wage to be paid to all staff via a supplement and that “engagement take place to resolve associated pay point issues”. The cost to council was not disclosed.

Councillors have been told the local authority is “in a challenging environment in terms of attracting and retaining staff”.

Agency Workers

A report presented to the council’s Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening says that in December, the local authority had 97 agency workers, 44 of whom were temporarily employed for the Enchanted Winter Garden event held at Antrim Castle Gardens, from November 18 until December 20.

The report noted the cost of agency staff will be “impacted going forward following the agreement of the 2022 NJC pay award and subsequent trade union negotiations”.

“We will continue to reduce the number of agency workers as we recruit to fill vacant positions directly with agency being utilised for more ad-hoc, seasonal, temporary cover when required,” it stated.

The report also noted 11.67 average days were lost per council employee against a target of 9.22 days.

Half of short term absence was said to be due to flu followed by stress; depression, mental health; chest and respiratory issues; musco-skeletal problems; back and neck problems and infection.

Absence related to stress (including work related stress) has increased from 36% to 44% of overall absence at the local authority. From April 1 2022 until December, 66% of employees had full attendance.