More than 100 residents from the region entered the gardens through the Barbican Gate located in Antrim town centre to enjoy a magical Christmas experience.The award-winning gardens were transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland with an array of attractions including a 35-metre-high Ferris wheel and Santa’s grotto, while the Festive Fayre offered scrumptious food and hot chocolate.There was also a chance to meet fairies in the Wonderland Wood and the sprites in Pixieland.CORE Community Group’s secretary Jonny McDonald said: “We wish to thank the Housing Executive for their funding through the community grants programme to support local families in New Mossley, and for helping to spread some happiness this Christmas, especially during the cost of living crisis that is deeply impacting us all.“It pleases our volunteers to see smiles on children’s faces in the lead-up to Christmas. Many thanks to Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Stephen Gamble for his direction and to our volunteers for taking time to help coordinate this event as we continue with our goal to put our community first.”Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Stephen Gamble added: “Our community grant helped CORE New Mossley to take children and families from the local community to Antrim Castle Gardens for some festive fun.