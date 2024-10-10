Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agencies supporting elderly residents across east Antrim have voiced concerns following the British government’s decision to cut the eligibility for the winter fuel allowance.

At the end of August, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA informed Assembly members of changes to the Winter Fuel Payment scheme in Northern Ireland from winter 2024/25 following the outcome of a decision of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Providing an update to the Larne Times on October 9, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities (DfC) said: “The minister has been clear in his strong opposition to Westminster’s decision to change the Winter Fuel Payment eligibility criteria, and his concern over the consequences for the comfort, wellbeing and health of older people across Northern Ireland.

“He has made this opposition clear to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and has raised the issue with other ministers in the UK Government.

Margaret Galloway, president and acting chair of the National Pensioners Convention Northern Ireland Region, outside Stormont on October 7 to protest against the cut in winter fuel payments. (Pic: Pacemaker).

“The minister has also requested that any Barnett Consequential for cost-of-living support is used to address the impact of the Westminster decision.

“He has also stressed the importance of people receiving all the benefits they are entitled to, particularly Pension Credit which may provide access to WFP.”

The move has caused concern with Larne Foodbank noticing an increase in the number of elderly residents being referred to use the service.

A spokesperson for the management board at Larne Foodbank stated: “Larne Foodbank are very concerned about the decision to cut the eligibility for the winter fuel allowance.

"We fear this will have a detrimental effect on many of our elderly residents who previously relied on this payment to heat their homes during the winter months. In recent weeks we have seen an increase in the number of elderly residents being referred to the foodbank for food parcels.

"In an attempt to help, we are reminding those in need in Larne to take up the support available through Larne Foodbank. A parcel of long life food can be obtained by contacting one of our referral agencies to request a foodbank referral.

“For further information, contact the Foodbank by email [email protected] or telephone 02828277530.”

Christians Against Poverty, a Christian charitable organisation specialising in debt counselling for people in financial difficulty, has been contacted by a number of older people who are worried by the government’s decision.

Kiri Adams, senior policy manager at Christians Against Poverty, explained: “Pensioners don't form a large portion of our clients, most of whom are under retirement age.

"However, we’ve had some pensioner clients express how worried they are. But with energy prices set to remain high into the next decade, at CAP we’re calling on the Northern Ireland Utility Regulator to put in place long term and targeted support so that everyone can afford to keep warm and safe.”

Members of the National Pensioners Convention (NPC) were joined by trade union representatives at Stormont on Monday (October 7) to protest against the development.

Speaking to this newspaper, Margaret Galloway, the president and acting chair of the NPC Northern Ireland Region, said: “This is very worrying for lots of older residents. I’m going to have to make some changes, but I’m lucky in that it won’t hit me just as hard as it will hit others.

"There will be pensioners who will be too proud to ask for any help. They will have gone through their whole life without asking for any handouts or charity and they would feel ashamed having to request any assistance now. Others will be too shy to speak out, even if this decision places them in hardship.

"It’s up to the rest of us to speak up for these people and make sure they get a fair deal. I’m disabled and have mobility issues. I need heat in the house as I can’t move around too much to keep warm. My heat comes on automatically throughout the day. I could boost it during the day to keep the house warm, but I won’t be boosting it now.”

The Newtownabbey resident added: “The speed the decision appears to have been made at caught a lot of people off guard. We didn’t expect it to be coming down the line and we weren’t prepared for it.

"People could have saved a bit of money to have for the heating, if they had known it was round the corner. We thought things were going to be easier under a Labour Government.

"It’s been said before about people having to make the choice between heating and eating, but this really will force more people into that situation.

"Speaking to some pensioners and they have said ‘we at least still have our bus passes, so we can sit on the bus all day to keep warm!’

"I would urge anyone who is concerned about the changes to the Winter Fuel Payments to contact groups like the Consumer Council NI. There are benefits they may be entitled to and didn’t realise.

"The NPC’s trying to get a meeting with the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons MLA to highlight our concerns.

"I was pleased with the turnout at the Stormont protest. There were people there from all arts and parts and a good attendance from people in the trade unions. Everyone feels so strongly about the issue. It’s not just the pensioners of today that we were showing our opposition to this for. It’s for the generations coming behind us as well.”

DfC is encouraging everyone to check their Pension Credit entitlement. This can be done online at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/apply-pension-credit-online or by telephoning the Northern Ireland Pension Centre’s Pension Credit Application Line on 08081006165 (Monday-Friday 9am-4pm) or by completing an application form.

Residents can also use the Pension Credit calculator online to check their possible entitlement https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator

The Department’s ‘Make the Call’ service also helps people to check they are receiving all the benefits, services and supports that they are entitled to. It can be contacted by emailing [email protected], or by telephoning 08002321271 (Monday-Friday 9am-5pm).