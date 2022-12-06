As we enter the season of goodwill, many of us may find ourselves needing to change our festive spending habits from previous years.

With the cost of living crisis having continually surged this year, we might struggle to adopt a generous spirit this Christmas. And yet, goodwill to our fellow men and women is probably more important than ever this winter. So, how can we – in the face of financial challenges – continue to show kindness this Christmas?

From sponsoring an elephant to a community youth project, there are a host of charities and organisations you can make a gift to this season. Simply choose your favourite charity and contact them to see if they facilitate a Christmas gift donation.

We can all do our bit to help, but joining your voice with others will amplify calls to make change. Perhaps add your name to a petition, or write to your local MP. You can draw attention to the injustice of the cost of living crisis that you’re seeing in your community, and urge those in power to speak up on your behalf. Find out how to contact your MP at theyworkforyou.com and, if you can, arrange a face-to-face meeting to talk about your concerns of poverty in your area.

CAP Lisburn Debt Centre Manager Paul Baillie

The festive season can be a lonely time for a lot of people, particularly those who are elderly or live alone. It sounds obvious, but checking in with our neighbours, even to just wish them a merry Christmas, can make a world of difference.

You don’t have to buy lavish gifts to make someone’s day. Plenty of cafés allow you to ‘pay it forward’ and buy a drink for someone who can’t afford it. If you’re able, why not gift a stranger a hot chocolate or gingerbread latte this December? Giving to others is scientifically proven to boost our own mood, too.