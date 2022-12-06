Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has setup a new scheme to help residents save money towards their home heating oil costs.

The oil scheme will allow residents to buy individual stamps worth £5 each and these can be collected on a ‘Stamp Card’ which holds 40 stamps and a worth of up to £200 to put towards the cost of filling up domestic oil tanks.

Those who wish to use the stamps they’ve collected can exchange them by getting in touch with an oil distributor who is signed up to the Oil Stamp Scheme. There are a number of distributors to allow residents to shop around for the best deal.

Advertisement

Chair of Environmental Services, Councillor Martin Gregg said: “With the cost of living crisis affecting all of us, I’m happy to announce this new scheme to help residents plan to save for their heating this winter and beyond.

Chair of Environmental Services Councillor Martin Gregg (C) visited one of the first Oil Stamp Saving Scheme retailers Cordners Spar in Dundonald with Stuart Cordner (L) and Brenda Harbinson (R), Home Assessment Officer for the Affordable Warmth Scheme.

Advertisement

“By having the ability to save for home heating oil through the purchase of a stamp, it will help residents save over a period of time instead of the challenge of a one lump sum payment.

“Each stamp card will hold £200 worth of stamps but there is no maximum amount to which residents can save or how many stamps can be purchased in one go.

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank those retailers who have currently signed up to help us sell these stamps and also the oil distributors who are willing to help residents in this way. Please do keep an eye out for where the stamps will be sold as further retailers are added in the coming weeks.”

The stamp scheme will be launching across Lisburn Castlereagh at the following locations with a further number of outlets in the coming weeks:

Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn

Cordner Spar, Dundonald.

Advertisement

Spar, Belsize Road, Lisburn.

Spar, Royal Hillsborough

Advertisement

Also, stamps can be redeemed at the following oil retailers: Morrow Fuels, Nicholl Fuel Oils, Meekin Oil, Lagan Oils, Redon Fuels, Oil Direct NI Ltd, Irwin Fuels, Knockbracken Fuels and Lisburn Fuels.

If you are a retailer interested in selling the stamps for your local community, contact the LCCC Building Control Services on 028 9244 7372.