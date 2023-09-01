Lisburn Credit Union is changing its loan rates to meet changing needs
While most high-street Banks are increasing rates, Lisburn Credit Union (LCU) have taken the radical step to change interest rates.
From September 1 LCU will be offering loan products at 12.68%, 9.95% and 8%, depending on the loan amount.
LCU CEO Eileen Bayne said: “For over 50 years we have been at the heart of the Lisburn community, as a member led non-profit our mission is to promote the financial well-being of our members.
"We will continue our social commitment to offer accessible banking and affordable credit to all within our community.
"We aim to continue to be the financial hub of Lisburn.“These new loan rates join LCU’s suit of modern online services and mobile banking app, yet another way in which LCU is competing with the traditional banks and meeting the banking needs of our members.”