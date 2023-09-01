Lisburn Credit Union is changing its loan rates to meet changing needs

From Friday September 1 Lisburn Credit Union will be offering members a range of new loan products that better meet their needs during the current economic difficulties.

While most high-street Banks are increasing rates, Lisburn Credit Union (LCU) have taken the radical step to change interest rates.

From September 1 LCU will be offering loan products at 12.68%, 9.95% and 8%, depending on the loan amount.

LCU CEO Eileen Bayne said: “For over 50 years we have been at the heart of the Lisburn community, as a member led non-profit our mission is to promote the financial well-being of our members.

"We will continue our social commitment to offer accessible banking and affordable credit to all within our community.