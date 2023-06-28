The SUB in Lisburn is on hand to offer a lifeline for families struggling with the cost of a new school uniform

As another school year comes to an end, parents across the city will already be thinking about how they are going to afford to get their kids kitted out for the new term in September.

With families facing ongoing struggles as the cost of living crisis continues, many may be concerned about how much a new school uniform will cost.

However help is at hand thanks to the School Uniform Bank at Trinity Methodist Church.

The bank opened in 2021 and has helped hundreds of families to kit out their kids who are changing schools or who have outgrown their old uniforms.

Charity leader Emma Davis is encouraging local people to make use of the School Uniform Bank at Trinity Methodist Church. Pic credit: SUB

As well as helping to provide new uniforms, the bank is always keen to accept used clothes that can be distributed to other families who are in need.

The School Uniform Bank was set up at Trinity Methodist Church in Lisburn in 2021, and is the brainchild of local woman Emma Davis who, together with help from volunteers, has seen the service grow in popularity over the last two years.

"We have very low-price uniforms, as well as coats, children’s footwear, school bags, sports equipment, musical instruments, stationery, and a baby bank, as well as general sanitary and hygiene products," explained Emma.

“Any family in need of help can avail of it and no referral is necessary.”

The School Uniform Bank at Trinity Methodist Church has plenty of uniforms and supplies on hand for local families struggling to kit out their kids for the new school term. Pic credit SUB

The Bank is always happy to accept new donations, and are particularly keen for uniforms from St Patrick’s Academy, Methodist College Belfast, Rathmore, and Inst.

“We’re always in need of ties,” continued Emma. “Plain white polos are always useful, plain socks, sports items like hockey sticks, tennis rackets, football boots etc. As well as stationery and all uniforms, especially PE kits, both primary and secondary, and girls high school skirts.”

The School Uniform Bank, which is based at Trinity Methodist Church, Ballymacoss Avenue, Lisburn, BT28 2GX, is open Monday and Friday 9.30am to 11.30am. However anyone wanting to avail of the service is urged to check the SUB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Thesublisburn for any changes.

For further information contact 07510 885075, email [email protected], or message the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Thesublisburn.