Some 87 percent of adults in Northern Ireland say retailers promote Hallowe’en and Christmas themed-treat foods too early, a survey has found.

The research by Safefood shows that these early promotions leave three in four adults feeling annoyed, stressed, and pressured by the temptation to purchase high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt Hallowe’en and Christmas treats well ahead of the festive holidays.

The constant bombardment of seasonal treats makes it harder for families to maintain healthier eating habits, especially as parents try to re-establish healthy routines with the new school year.

The survey findings come as part of Safefood’s campaign to create a healthier food environment by raising awareness of the unhealthy food environment, how it is potentially harmful to our health and why it needs to change.

It highlights the urgent need to transform our food landscape by tackling the overwhelming variety and availability of unhealthy food options that encourage families to shop and eat unhealthily at nearly every turn.

Commenting on the survey, Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Nutrition with Safefood said: “We can all already see them – stacks of Christmas sweet tins piled high in supermarkets since September. Plus, the hype of Hallowe’en when children are only just back to school.

“We know retailers target this time of the year in order to extend sales before occasions like Hallowe’en or Christmas – the industry even has a phrase for it, calling it ‘Summerween’.

"The real truth is that shoppers don’t want this. It’s not fair to be faced with this temptation so far in advance of special occasions and it leaves people feeling annoyed and stressed. If we want to build a healthier food environment for our health and that of our children, we need to stop these kinds of promotions. Expecting any of us to make a healthier choice is simply not possible when faced with this relentless sales push.”

Behavioural Psychologist Padraig Walsh added: “Many parents had only just set healthy eating goals for back-to-school. Once again, the architecture of the food environment needlessly disrupts their resolve and willpower.”

The Safefood survey was conducted during September 2024 with 1,565 respondents.