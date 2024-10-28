Magherafelt Specsavers is 'cornerstone of community' as store expands with £100,000 investment

The directors of Specsavers Magherafelt say the completion of a £100,000 expansion earlier this year, reinforces its status as a cornerstone of the local community.

The expansion includes the acquisition of the floor above the store, enabling the creation of a new, state-of-the-art staff area designed to enhance employee satisfaction and efficiency.

The store lab where all glasses are glazed (made), has also been moved upstairs. The lab technicians have over 20 years glazing experience between them, and they now have a spacious, modern glazing facility.

Additionally, a newly refurbished office and dual test room have been introduced on the ground floor, ensuring a more streamlined and effective customer service experience for the local community.

Magherafelt Specsavers team. Credit: Supplied

Christina O’Kane, Retail Director at Specsavers Magherafelt and part of the husband-and-wife duo that owns Specsavers Magherafelt, stated, “This expansion reflects our dedication to both our staff and our local community. Investing in our store allows us to provide better facilities for our team, which translates into improved service for our customers. We are proud to be a locally owned business and are committed to fostering career development within our team.”

Brian O’Kane, Optometry Director added: “For over 16 years, Specsavers Magherafelt has been serving the community with a focus on quality and personalised care. This recent investment underlines our commitment to maintaining its locally owned character while expanding its capacity to better serve its customers”