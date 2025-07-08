Santander customers can still get face-to-face support by visiting community banker in Magherafelt
The bank has introduced a community banker support service which will be available on Thursdays between 9.30am and 5pm at InVOLve House Community Centre, 16-18 Queen Street.
A spokesperson said: “Customers will still be able to continue to visit any of our other branches, and use Mobile, Online and Telephone Banking to manage their money at any time. They can also use their current or savings account card to manage their account at an ATM or a Post Office® or attend local Banking Hubs.
"We will be updating our customers who used the branch regularly to tell them about the community banker service.”
The branch at Rainey Street was closed on June 23, as part of a larger plan to shut down 95 branches across the UK.
Santander said they made the decision because more people were moving to online banking, and with a significant increase in digital transactions there was a corresponding decrease in branch usage.
The community banker service follows representations by local DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, who said it would be a very useful service for people who still have concerns about online banking.
He said the closure of the branch had come as a shock to many people who had relied on the services it provided for many years.
Mr Buchanan expressed the wish that the public will make use of the community banker service at InVOLve House.