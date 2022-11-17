The government needs to deliver on the £400 energy support package promised earlier this year, Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has said.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “People here in the North were promised a £400 support package over six months ago in order to assist with rising energy costs. However, the DUP’s continued boycott of the Executive has held this up, and we are still no clearer as to when it will be received.

-

Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd

-

“The Tory Government has again shown its lack of concern for citizens of the North by refusing to give clarity on when people here will receive the financial support they deserve. It’s totally unacceptable.

“Ordinary working people and families need this support package immediately. As the winter months’ approach, and during a cost-of-living emergency, people will struggle to heat their homes.