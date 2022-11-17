The Upper Bann MLA said: “People here in the North were promised a £400 support package over six months ago in order to assist with rising energy costs. However, the DUP’s continued boycott of the Executive has held this up, and we are still no clearer as to when it will be received.
“The Tory Government has again shown its lack of concern for citizens of the North by refusing to give clarity on when people here will receive the financial support they deserve. It’s totally unacceptable.
“Ordinary working people and families need this support package immediately. As the winter months’ approach, and during a cost-of-living emergency, people will struggle to heat their homes.
“Our constituents did not vote to be kept in the dark about these issues back in May. The British Government needs to act now.”