Watch: Young Mid-Ulster entrepreneur set to take her fledgling business at Cookstown to a new level

A Mid-Ulster entrepreneur is set to take her fledgling wellness business to the next level, moving into new permanent premises after receiving financial assistance through the government-backed Go Succeed enterprise support service.

Michaela Mills, who currently operates Balanced Life – which supplies a range of alternative wellness products including Irish Sea Moss gel – from the kitchen of her home in Lissan outside Cookstown, started the business after finding conventional remedies had failed to impact her own journey with ill health.

She said: “Making the shift to natural health products has totally transformed my life, and through Balanced Life, I wanted to share that with the rest of the world.

“A natural health brand, we focus on wellness and wellness products like Irish Sea Moss gel and Celtic salt. My intention is to provide people with natural products that actually work and don't have the nasty side effects that conventional products sometimes can.”

Mid-Ulster entrepreneur Michaela Mills is taking her wellness business Balanced Life to the next level after it received a healthy boost from Go Succeed, the free enterprise support service, delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. Credit: Supplied

Michaela set up the business, which sources moss harvested off the coast of Co Donegal. after realising the benefits of natural products on her own life, but said she owed the original inspiration to her mother.

“I previously had quite bad health, felt low in energy and was often sick. All this was being reflected in how I felt on the inside and how I looked on the outside. I spent a fortune on products to feel better and improve my skin, but nothing was helping.

“My mum was a real encouragement however, telling me that I should be trying to heal my body naturally, which is something she has always been passionate about.

“So I decided to go down the natural route and as I learned more about it, came across Irish Sea Moss. Before I would have dealt with brain fog and struggling to get through the day but within a few months, it was changing my life. I started taking it two and a half years ago and haven’t felt sick since.”

With a particular passion to improve women’s health, Michaela has expanded Balanced Life’s product range to include organic reusable sanitary pads and non-toxic laundry sheets.

Money received through the Go Succeed grant will help Michaela to purchase new equipment and set up in new premises, dedicated to driving the growth of the business over the coming months and years.

“I found out about Go Succeed through another entrepreneur friend, and was set up with some one-to-one mentorship which couldn't have been more helpful. I’m generally not a very organised person so I got help in how to organize my finances and ensure my business was in the best footing for growth.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Councillor Eugene McConnell, Chair Mid-Ulster District Council added: "At Mid-Ulster District Council, we are delighted to see local entrepreneurs like Michaela Mills turning their passion into thriving businesses through the Go Succeed programme. Balanced Life is a fantastic example of how innovative ideas, coupled with the right support, can not only create new opportunities but also make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community. We congratulate Michaela on her success so far and look forward to seeing Balanced Life continue to grow and contribute to the local economy."