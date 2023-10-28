Home, garden and DIY retailer Wilko has announced it is planning to open in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The news comes just weeks after the much-loved UK brand closed 400 of its stores, leading to the redundancy of almost all of its 12,500 workers.

The brand’s new owner announced this week that Wilko stores are set to return to a limited number of high streets before Christmas.

And it has been revealed that Wilko will be coming to Northern Ireland for the first time.

While further details on where and when the Northern Ireland store will open, it is sure to attract much interest from shoppers keen to enjoy the Wilko experience.

Thousands of customers welcomed a post on the popular brand’s social media platforms that it would be making a return to business with many appeals for the chain to reopen in many of its previous locations.

"This is fantastic news. Wilko is a national treasure and clearly loved and in the hearts of many,” said one delighted shopper.

Another commented: “So so pleased you are coming to NI for the first time!”.

From a single hardware store that began in 1930, the Wilko business expanded to have shops throughout the UK and a website that received more than two million visits per week.

The Range acquired Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property in September after the retailer was forced to call in administrators.

A company spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to let you know wilko stores will be returning to the high street and retail parks across the UK, including Northern Ireland for the first time.

"Following the re-launch of wilko.com and the announcement that wilko products are to be sold in The Range’s 200 stores, what quickly became clear is that wilko is still plays a part in people’s everyday lives.