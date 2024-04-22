Contractor appointed for Maghera Public Realm which is due to start early summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funded by the UK Government through its Levelling Up Fund, the public realm scheme will transform the look of the town centre with new paving, street lighting, tree planting and street furniture, as well as addressing substandard footpath widths, poor pedestrian access, and traffic flow issues.

The scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy has welcomed the appointment saying: “Enhancing Maghera’s public realm is key to strengthening the attractiveness of the town as a place to visit, shop and invest. It will support the growth of commerce in the town, reflect the local culture, and facilitate social interaction.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is pictured with Jenny Martin, NI Area Team Lead, DLUHC; Paul McFlynn, CivCo Ltd; Conall McKee, DfI Roads Service and Carntogher DEA Councillors Brian McGuigan, Paddy Kelly, Córa Corry and Sean McPeake. Credit: Submitted

“The Council has secured funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' Levelling Up Fund to support the regeneration of Maghera. This once in a generation opportunity will result a total investment of over £10m in Maghera and its surrounding area to help deliver the wider Maghera Regeneration Programme, supporting a broader holistic vision for the area to promote health, happiness, and well-being, while providing an economic bedrock to support future prosperity."