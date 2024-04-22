Appeal: Three people suffer serious injuries in two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information about the collision involving a blue BMW M4 and a black Kia in the Old Omagh Road area, of Ballygawley, just before 4pm.

Sergeant Cloughley said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one man, aged in his 50s, and two women, aged in their 20s and 50s, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information following two-vehicle crash at Ballygawley. Credit: PSNI

"The road was closed for some time following the collision, but has since reopened.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1091 of 21/4/24.”