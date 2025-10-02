Cookstown creator and model shines at glamorous VAVA Awards 2025 in Belfast
The black-tie gala welcomed over 300 guests from across the local media and marketing landscape for a night of celebration, connection and creativity.
Set against this year’s theme of Old Hollywood Glamour with a touch of red, guests enjoyed a dazzling red carpet welcome, followed by a three-course dining experience, and live entertainment.
The evening recognised the vibrant creator industry, which continues to go from strength to strength, and concluded with the much-anticipated reveal of this year’s winners across 22 categories, spanning beauty, fashion, lifestyle, wellness, food, travel and more.
The overall VAVA Award went to Enniskillen’s own Sara Lee Little, who also picked up the People’s Choice Award, highlighting her creativity, authenticity, and significant contribution to the digital landscape. Other notable winners included The Girls Groupchat – Olivia McVeigh, Shannon Mitchell, Diona Doherty, and Jordan Arnold – who took home the Best Duo/Team Award.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Chloe Henning, Managing Director at Vava Influence, added: “The VAVA Awards are more than a trophy – they’re about recognising the individuals and teams shaping the future of media, marketing and entertainment. Tonight, we celebrated a community whose work inspires audiences, creates meaningful impact and sets the standard for the industry. It was a privilege to see such energy and passion in one room, and I want to congratulate our extraordinary winners and incredible shortlist.”