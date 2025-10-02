Ten entrepreneurs from across Mid Ulster battle to make ‘The Ultimate Pitch’

Ten entrepreneurs from across Mid Ulster have made the local shortlist and will battle it out to make ‘The Ultimate Pitch’ in a bid to win investment for their business idea.

The winner of the local heat, taking place on October 21 at The Burnavon, Cookstown will secure £1,000 and progress to the regional final in November where they’ll be in with the chance to capture another £5,000 for the overall winner.

The competition is organised by the government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed.

Finalists in Mid Ulster include, Stephen Treanor or Laser Pro Clean, Tina Lauro Pollock who has devised PetScaper which uses AR technology to help people design ethical pet enclosures; and Sarah Templeton, who has designed OwnlyCart, a universal shopping cart app to browse fashion stores, add items, and see one total.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton. Credit: Brian Thompson

Others include Brendan Doherty, who has developed DoorDock, a jig system for hanging and locking doors; Laura McNamee of sustainable knitwear brand Fior Fion; Noel Doyle who has designed mathsImade, a maths learning platform for children; and Fergal Hughes of Creative Voices which provides inclusive design workshops.

They are joined by Catherine Burnett of Wee Tiny Roots which makes fresh organic baby and toddler food; Danielle Ralph of design consultancy The Blooming Brand Co; and Bernie Canavan from Wellbeing In Education which promotes mental health in schools.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton, said: “Many congratulations to all those that have made the local heat of Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch. The incredible number of entries from across Mid Ulster illustrates the depth of entrepreneurial talent locally and shows just what an achievement it is to have been shortlisted.

“Well done to all the finalists on making it this far, and also to all the entrepreneurs who took the time to enter. It’s clear to see that the future of our local economy is obviously in very safe hands.”

Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, Co. Derry on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.

Winners of sub-categories at the regional final, which include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur, will also receive £1,500 towards their business idea.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite regional finalist to win the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Ardmore Group, with the winner also receiving a £1,500 cash prize.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government and delivered by Northern Ireland’s 11 councils. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support – including mentoring, masterclasses, peer networks, access to grant funding and business planning – at every stage of their growth journey.