Cookstown, Magherafelt, Lurgan, and Coleraine are among Bank of Ireland Branches to get ATM upgrade
A new fleet of state-of-the-art ATMs will be rolled out to all Bank of Ireland branches between now and 2027.
The new fleet, which will comprise 40 ATMs, will slash energy usage by more than half, while providing greater cash processing capacity which maximises ATM availability.
Customers will also be able to use the ATMs for both withdrawals and lodgements.
It will mean an upgrade to the ATMs in the Cookstown branch as well as Armagh, Bangor, Belfast Andersonstown, Belfast City Branch (Donegall Square South), Coleraine, Derry/Londonderry (Culmore Road), Enniskillen, Glengormley, Lurgan, Magherafelt, Newry and Omagh.
The investment comes as the Bank recently marked the completion of its branch refurbishment programme, which saw £7 million invested in new technology services and upgrades to its customer and colleague areas across its 13 branches in Northern Ireland.
Gail Goldie, CEO, Bank of Ireland UK said they are continually investing in their services, to make them better for customers.
"In recent years we’ve been making purposeful investment in our branches, contact centres, and technology to ensure our customers have access to the reliable, useful and trusted banking services they need."
She stressed the investment will allow them to deliver state-of-the-art ATM services to customers for the years ahead.
“I’m also really pleased that this latest investment will cut ATM energy use by more than half. We have ambitious targets to help customers go green, and to green our own business. These new ATMs will really help us on that journey,” she added.