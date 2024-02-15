Ionity opens its first high-power EV charging site in NI at Toome on busy A6 road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hub is open to all brands and will provide six 350kW HPC stations. The site opening was supported by NIE Networks.

The Toome site is a fully fledged motorway service station located along the A6, connecting Derry/Londonderry and Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boasting a coffee shop amongst other amenities, the installation will undoubtedly provide greater footfall to businesses in this location while providing EV motorists with a convenient place to charge their cars along their journeys.

Pictured, from left, are: Ian Hunter and Aaron Coleman NIE Networks; Francis McKillion from FMK Consultancy; Paul Girvan MP; Paul McCarron from NIE Networks; Tony Wan, Endeavour Investments; Andreas Atkins, Ionity UK; Ian Craig from NIE Networks. Credit: Peter O'Hara Photography

Depending on demand, Ionity plans to add more chargers in the future.

Located at a key destination in Northern Ireland, the new hub also connects with additional Ionity charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road, with a wide variety of stores and restaurants. These two new Ionity hubs will put public ultra-fast charging on the map for the country and enable fast, reliable and green mobility.

Depending on charging demand, Ionity plans to add more chargers in the future. The new hub also connects with additional Ionity charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road.