Register
BREAKING

Ionity opens its first high-power EV charging site in NI at Toome on busy A6 road

Ionity has opened its first public electric vehicle (EV) high-power charging (HPC) hub in Northern Ireland at Toome Motorway Service Station.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The hub is open to all brands and will provide six 350kW HPC stations. The site opening was supported by NIE Networks.

The Toome site is a fully fledged motorway service station located along the A6, connecting Derry/Londonderry and Belfast.

Boasting a coffee shop amongst other amenities, the installation will undoubtedly provide greater footfall to businesses in this location while providing EV motorists with a convenient place to charge their cars along their journeys.

Most Popular
Pictured, from left, are: Ian Hunter and Aaron Coleman NIE Networks; Francis McKillion from FMK Consultancy; Paul Girvan MP; Paul McCarron from NIE Networks; Tony Wan, Endeavour Investments; Andreas Atkins, Ionity UK; Ian Craig from NIE Networks. Credit: Peter O'Hara PhotographyPictured, from left, are: Ian Hunter and Aaron Coleman NIE Networks; Francis McKillion from FMK Consultancy; Paul Girvan MP; Paul McCarron from NIE Networks; Tony Wan, Endeavour Investments; Andreas Atkins, Ionity UK; Ian Craig from NIE Networks. Credit: Peter O'Hara Photography
Pictured, from left, are: Ian Hunter and Aaron Coleman NIE Networks; Francis McKillion from FMK Consultancy; Paul Girvan MP; Paul McCarron from NIE Networks; Tony Wan, Endeavour Investments; Andreas Atkins, Ionity UK; Ian Craig from NIE Networks. Credit: Peter O'Hara Photography

Depending on demand, Ionity plans to add more chargers in the future.

Read More
'Chronic under investment' blamed as almost 2,000 potholes were reported from M...

Located at a key destination in Northern Ireland, the new hub also connects with additional Ionity charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road, with a wide variety of stores and restaurants. These two new Ionity hubs will put public ultra-fast charging on the map for the country and enable fast, reliable and green mobility.

Depending on charging demand, Ionity plans to add more chargers in the future. The new hub also connects with additional Ionity charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road.

These two new Ionity hubs will put public ultra-fast charging on the map for the country and enable fast, reliable and green mobility.

Related topics:Belfast