Ionity opens its first high-power EV charging site in NI at Toome on busy A6 road
The hub is open to all brands and will provide six 350kW HPC stations. The site opening was supported by NIE Networks.
The Toome site is a fully fledged motorway service station located along the A6, connecting Derry/Londonderry and Belfast.
Boasting a coffee shop amongst other amenities, the installation will undoubtedly provide greater footfall to businesses in this location while providing EV motorists with a convenient place to charge their cars along their journeys.
Depending on demand, Ionity plans to add more chargers in the future.
Located at a key destination in Northern Ireland, the new hub also connects with additional Ionity charging stations such as the site being constructed at The Kennedy Centre in Belfast, a retail site located just off the Belfast ring road, with a wide variety of stores and restaurants. These two new Ionity hubs will put public ultra-fast charging on the map for the country and enable fast, reliable and green mobility.
