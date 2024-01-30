'Chronic under investment' blamed as almost 2,000 potholes were reported from Mid Ulster district last year
Government statistics show that in the Mid Ulster area a total of 1,683 potholes were reported in the north and south of the district.
The statistics also show that the department was contacted about potholes more than 25,000 last year.
Unite the Union say the statistics reveal that potholes reported by members of the public have increased year on year over the last eight years.
The union's members working in the Roads Service are currently in dispute in pursuit of a pay increase. Roads service workers took a week of strike action over pay last week.
Employers’ imposed a pay increase worth between 1.65 and 2.3 per cent in 2022-2023 and are still to commence negotiations for the 2023-2024 financial year.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “A huge increase in the number of potholes exposes the extent and impact of the long-term underfunding of roads maintenance. Roads workers have been left with no alternative but to take industrial action due to chronic low rates of pay.”
“Underinvestment is putting people at risk and subjecting Unite members to pay poverty. There must be no further delay in proper investment in Northern Ireland’s roads service.”
Regional officer Gareth Scott said: “The staffing crisis which has resulted from low pay, leaves fewer workers to maintain roads which are being exposed to more extreme weather events and heavier and heavier vehicles. The current situation is entirely unsustainable.”
The Department For Infrastructure were asked for a comment.