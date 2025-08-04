Cookstown: Poundland store closure comes as 'a shock and disappointment' to local residents
Ulster Unionist Party representative, Councillor Trevor Wilson said It’s yet another blow to the High street, especially in smaller towns like Cookstown, where such stores often serve as key retail anchors.
“The announcement that Poundland will cease to trade in Cookstown on August 31, 2025 will come as a disappointment to the already struggling retail industry,” he said in a statement. It was in December 2024 that Poundland on James Street closed up shop and moved to their other premisees in Orritor Retail Park.
"This move was seen as streamlining the business to maintain a presence in Cookstown so this latest announcement comes a shock and disappointment to the residents of the town”.
A spokesperson for Poundland said on Friday that the decision to close its store in Cookstown was part of a restructuring plan.
"The restructuring and recovery plan which launched in June, is intended to refocus and simplify the business after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model,” they said.
“The plan includes the closure of 68 stores and, alongside other closures linked to lease expirations, in time, means Poundland expects to operate a network of around 650-700 stores compared to c800 today.
“In the last two weeks Poundland announced the locations of 37 stores that have confirmed August closure dates alongside three that had already closed.”
