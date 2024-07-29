Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poundstretcher Cookstown celebrates new ownership with a three-day event offering customers the chance to win free shopping every hour.

The new owners are Fortress Investment Group, who acquired business in April, and are having a MEGA Weekend Event to celebrate.

Customers who shop in store on Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th of August have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour. Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

Cookstown team member Helder Fernandes outside the Poundstretcher shop in Cookstown. Credit: Submitted

"The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

"To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.’

Catherine Elliott, store manager of Cookstown store added: "The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific. Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.