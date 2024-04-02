County Tyrone based Mallaghan launches innovative new 'SkyBelt' loader for airports
and live on Freeview channel 276
The SkyBelt, which will be manufactured in Mallaghan's factories in Dungannon, and Atlanta, Georgia, is an aircraft baggage loader solution which represents a significant advancement in the innovation of GSE.
Joe Griffith, Chief Commercial Officer at Mallaghan said: “Our innovative SkyBelt will deliver several key benefits to customers, including reducing instances of aircraft damage, savings in on-going maintenance costs, and most significantly, enhancing their sustainability credentials at a time when the industry is putting a collective focus on responsible business.
“This highly anticipated belt loader will become a mainstay of the aviation industry and is being deployed already, including at large US airports like Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport, with other significant deployments planned.
“We hope to continue to drive industry-wide transformation through the design and delivery of innovative, future-proofed equipment to our network of valued customers and partners.”
The fully electric belt loader forms a key part of Mallaghan’s commitment to promoting sustainability and achieving industry-wide environmental targets. Deliveries began in 2023 and orders are currently running into 2025.
Alex Blench, general manager of GSE Central Services at Delta Air Lines, added: “Mallaghan came to the table with solutions to long-standing problems and delivered on every single aspect of the design.
“What the team put together is certainly class leading – it’s a game changer”.
Significant investments towards continuous research and development have allowed Mallaghan to design and manufacture several electric products and the company has plans to develop a fully electric portfolio by 2025.