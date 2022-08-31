Patsy Lennon from Milltown, Benburb, sold his first Land Rover, a Series IIA model, in Dungannon in 1962, and went on to spend 60 years in the town selling the vehicles, making many loyal customers in the process.He has worked for the same Land Rover retailer for the entirety of his career, first under the Dan Davidson name, then W H Alexander and – as it is today – Donnelly Group Jaguar Land Rover at Moy Road in the town.But while the location remains the same, the process couldn’t be more different.During his early years, Patsy would make visits to local farms and allow potential buyers to test drive he car, experiencing its peerless off-road ability, its strong powertrains and its rugged simplicity.Patsy, who is now retired, saw the evolution of the popular model and wider motoring, through the latter-half of the 20th century and beyond.His sales environment went from muddy fields, reflecting the vehicle’s off-road roots and interest to farmers, to the current showroom at Moy Road.Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Rawdon Glover said: “We can’t thank Patsy enough for his frankly incredible career selling Land Rovers.“His customers and his colleagues at Donnelly Group speak so highly of him as a man who consistently shares his enthusiasm for Land Rover, even after six decades. Patsy embraced Land Rover from utilitarian British start-up to global automotive powerhouse. We’re exceptionally grateful for the part that Patsy has played in that success.”